Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox about the Texas Attorney General’s letter sent to LISD asking him to rescind LISD’s policy requiring the wearing of masks in school.

Longview ISD is one of 97 government entities listed as non-compliant with Executive Order GA-38 on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s website. The list includes other Texas school districts, cities and counties. Executive Order GA-38 prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings or vaccines.

