SHSU closing all campuses due to Tropical Storm Nicholas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is closing all campuses ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Main campus, The Woodlands Center and College of Osteopathic Medicine will close at 6 p.m. tonight. Old Main Market and General’s Market will remain open until 8 p.m.
All campuses and Newton Gresham Library will remain closed on Sept. 14, except for essential personnel. Dining Services will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
