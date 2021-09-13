East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SHSU closing all campuses due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is closing all campuses ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Main campus, The Woodlands Center and College of Osteopathic Medicine will close at 6 p.m. tonight. Old Main Market and General’s Market will remain open until 8 p.m.

All campuses and Newton Gresham Library will remain closed on Sept. 14, except for essential personnel. Dining Services will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Police lights.
DPS special agents arrest 7 after online solicitation investigation
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Fatal wreck generic
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cherokee County head-on collision

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger spoke with KTRE about preparations being made for...
Deep East Texas prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Employees fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 will receive a $1,000 stipend..
Longview ISD board approves $1,000 vaccination incentive stipend
Tyler police investigating slippery substance on Forest Ave. that caused issues for drivers
Tyler police investigating slippery substance on Forest Ave. that caused issues for drivers
Damon Allen Act
Damon Allen Act Signed