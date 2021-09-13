East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said the fencing is only temporary.
Capitol Police chief: Fencing around Capitol going back up
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones