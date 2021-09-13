East Texas Now Business Break
Push for hunter education as multiple hunting seasons approach

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over the next two months, several East Texas hunting seasons will intersect, and game wardens are hawking for safety.

A busy time for Gregg county game warden Todd Long, aside from removing nuisance alligators from driveways, he’s on a mission to get hunters safety educated.

“How many times do we hear on the media about hunting accidents and hunting fatalities,” he says.

With dove, teal, hog and bow-hunting deer season colliding over the next month, Long says there is always a risk, particularly for new hunters.

“We’ll have folks in the woods throughout the fall and winter who have never hunted. They decide is that an ethical shot, is that a safe shot , is it a reasonable shot. Or could it be a deadly shot. Referring to, are there people in the background behind your target. Experience with firearms is critical,” Todd says.

“Hunters born after September 2 1971, are required by Texas law to take hunters education class,” says Long.

And there is much to learn for any new hunter.

“Hunting ethics, firearm safety, wildlife I-D. So many things we cover throughout that class. It is extremely important,” Long says.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

