East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy!

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds have increased overnight and it looks to stay mostly cloudy through the day today.  Scattered showers are possible off and on with rain chances increasing overnight into early tomorrow morning.  As Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall and continues to  move inland, heavy rainfall will be likely, especially in Deep East Texas closer to the center of the tropical storm.  Rain will continue through the day on Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible into Wednesday.  By the end of the week, rain comes to an end and temperatures will be warming up through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Local business decides to create twin towers replica for 9/11 rememberance
East Texas business builds twin towers replica in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-13-21
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips