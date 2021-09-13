Monday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds have increased overnight and it looks to stay mostly cloudy through the day today. Scattered showers are possible off and on with rain chances increasing overnight into early tomorrow morning. As Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall and continues to move inland, heavy rainfall will be likely, especially in Deep East Texas closer to the center of the tropical storm. Rain will continue through the day on Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible into Wednesday. By the end of the week, rain comes to an end and temperatures will be warming up through the weekend.

