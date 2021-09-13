East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and the possibility of a thundershower or two today. For those that don’t see rain/when it isn’t raining, overcast skies today and highs in the mid 80s. This will be our pattern for the next few days as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its ay through the area. As of 10AM, Nicholas was 45 miles to the northeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, moving north at 12 mph. Landfall is expected sometime this evening as a strong tropical storm, near hurricane strength. Our primary concern for East Texas will be flooding, especially in Deep East Texas. Some areas could see nearly half a foot of rain in the next week, we’ll see the most rain in southern areas, with decreasing totals to the north.

We’ll keep moderate to high rain chances in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday, then drop things down a bit for Thurs/Fri before rain chances go back to being low for the weekend. We likely won’t see non-stop rain over the course of the week, but we’ll likely not see much sun. Look for mainly overcast skies when it’s not raining. As far as temps go, highs in the mid to upper 80s this week, and morning lows in the 70s. Also worth noting, we are still ahead on our YTD rainfall, however we could use the rain as drought conditions are inching closer to East Texas. Currently, we do remain drought free.

