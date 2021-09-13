East Texas Now Business Break
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

A federal judge temporarily blocks an Iowa law banning school districts from mandating masks to fight coronavirus.(Source: Gray News | Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.

Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state.

Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

