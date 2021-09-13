East Texas Now Business Break
Fort hood Soldiers executes short-notice deployment

Soldiers with Fort Hood's 3d Cavalry Regiment load three eight-wheeled 18-ton Stryker vehicles aboard the Air Force's massive C-5M Galaxy as Airmen from Dover Air Force Base, Del.,trained how to chaining and securing the heavy gear so it wouldn't come loose in flight.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -If the US Army is called to defend its America or its allies, some soldiers of Fort Hood will be better prepared to go into battle than others.

Soldiers with Fort Hood’s 1 Rattler Troop 2nd Squadron 3d Cavalry Regiment, trained on how to load three eight-wheeled 18-ton Stryker vehicles aboard the Air Force’s massive C-5M Galaxy as Airmen from Dover Air Force Base, Del., trained how to chaining and securing the heavy gear so it wouldn’t come loose in flight.

This was the first time many of the 3d Cavalry Regiment soldiers had trained to load the four-engine transport plane.

The Air Force fleet’s largest aircraft, the C-5, can carry Two hundred sixty thousand nine hundred ninety-eight or six greyhound buses.

“This exercise presents a fantastic opportunity for the 3d CavalryRegiment to rehearse the systems necessary to deploy anywhere the nation requires at a moment’s notice.” said Ltc. James Bithorn, 2nd “Sabre” Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

He said the training “Deployment Readiness Exercise give units the unique opportunity to incorporate logistical assets across III Corps and Fort Hood and external agencies to prepare for a no-notice deployment anywhere in the world.”

CPT William Sherwood Rattler Troop commander2nd squadron 3d Cavalry Regiment said, “The primary focus of the mission deployment readiness is to test our capabilities is our equipment maintained and ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

The Army started using Stryker vehicles in the 2000s, which are lighter than M-1 tanks. They can be hauled by rail, ship, or by Air.

“The goal of Saber Squadron is to be the squadron that’s ready to goat a moment’s notice and accomplish the mission for 3rd CavalryRegiment and the United States Army,” said Sherwood.

