Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Watching Tropical Storm Nicholas very closely as it remains offshore of the south Texas Coast. Landfall is expected near midnight tonight close to Matagorda Bay, Texas and may become a hurricane just before landfall. The path of Nicholas will place it over the southernmost counties of East Texas...Polk, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties. Therefore, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for the southern sections of East Texas, or Deep East Texas, through Noon on Wednesday because of the heavy rainfall potential. 4.00″-6.00″ of rain will be possible in areas along and south of Hwy 7...or from Crocket to Center. Flash Flood Watches are currently in effect for Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties through Wednesday afternoon. More may be added. Rain chances will increase through Tuesday/Wednesday morning, then decrease as Nicholas moves over Louisiana and points east. Because of the cloud cover and rainfall, temperatures should remain fairly mild as well. Please stay tuned for all updates.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.