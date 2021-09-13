2 shot dead in separate incidents by San Antonio-area police
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were making a routine traffic stop late Saturday when a man bolted from the car and tried to flee.
During the foot chase, Salazar says the man is believed to have fired a gunshot at the pursuing deputy, drawing fatal return fire. In a separate incident, Police Chief William McManus says officers on drug patrol encountered a man sitting in his vehicle early Sunday.
McManus says the man saw them approach, tried to flee, pulled a gun from his waistband and was shot dead.
