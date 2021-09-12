Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico this morning, and it could cause heavy rainfall next week.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along Mexico and Texas’ coasts by Monday. Life-threatening storm surges will be possible from the Rio Grande to High Island, Texas, and periods of heavy rainfall in Texas and Louisiana will begin today lasting through the middle of the week.

Significant flooding will be possible in both Texas and Louisiana.

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Source: KKLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.