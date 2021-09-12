East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with a very low chance for a shower in Deep East Texas this afternoon/evening. Highs today will be in the low 90s, and winds out of the southeast 5-10mph. You’ll want to savor today, the cool mornings and warm afternoons with sunny skies will be coming to an end after today.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy and morning lows tomorrow will only be in the low 70s. As we go through the day, showers and thunderstorms will be with us. Starting in Deep East Texas, our rain chances will increase through the day, as shower generally move from south to north tomorrow. Highs will only be in the mid 80s. We’ll keep a pattern like this for the next few days as a system in the Gulf brings us plenty of rain this week. We’ll likely see some parts of East Texas get as much as 3″ of rain over the next seven days. Greater totals to the south, decreasing totals to the north. By next Friday/Saturday, partly cloudy skies should return with lower rain chances and highs back in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Gilmer man dies after pinned between truck, gate
Southside Furniture is closed Friday to prep new stock.
Tyler’s Southside Furniture closed Friday to inspect, prepare new stock amid pandemic furniture shortage
Source: Gray News Media
TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak shuts down Highway 80 in Longview
(Source: WALB)
1-vehicle wreck on FM 49 kills Tatum man Thursday

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-12-21
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-11-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips