Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful, quiet, and sunny day for most, some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico has begun to inch its way into Deep East Texas in the form of a few showers and thundershowers this afternoon, and these scattered rain chances will remain possible through this evening as well. The reason for these showers is due to the newly formed Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is currently located over the Bay of Campeche with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Nicholas will track over the very warm waters of the western Gulf of Mexico and will likely become a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph before making landfall along the central Texas Coastline on Tuesday. While not looking like a significant wind storm at this time, Nicholas is set to bring quite a lot of rainfall to portions of Texas and Louisiana over the next several days. As usual with tropical downpours, some very heavy rainfall will be possible at times and some locations in Deep East Texas could see anywhere from 2.00″-4.00″ inches of rain by the end of next Thursday so some localized flash flooding could be possible in low-lying, poor drainage areas. Please be aware of this and try to avoid roads that flood easily. Thanks to the scattered rain and extra cloud cover, expect temperatures to sit closely to seasonal averages in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees next week, although mornings will remain warm and muggy in the lower 70s. East Texas really needs some good soaking rains, here is hoping we ALL see at least some by next Friday and that Nicholas does not bring too many problems our way. More to come.

