Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Makayla Sanchez is about 4-feet-11-inches tall. She was last seen wearing gray sweats, but she may have changed into a black sweater and black athletic shorts.

“If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170,” the Facebook post stated.

Posted by Longview Police Department on Sunday, September 12, 2021

