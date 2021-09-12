Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Makayla Sanchez is about 4-feet-11-inches tall. She was last seen wearing gray sweats, but she may have changed into a black sweater and black athletic shorts.
“If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170,” the Facebook post stated.
