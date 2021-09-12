Caldwell hosts 36th annual Kolache Festival

East Texas Now Business Break
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell celebrates its Czech heritage and the iconic pastry the kolache during the 36th Annual Kolache Festival.

In 2020, the Kolache Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, so event organizers say this year’s festival was very important to the community and local economy.

“[The Kolache Festival is] bringing community back. bringing everybody back downtown shopping and doing what we do, what we love to do,” said Susan Mott, Executive Director with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s a huge boost to the economy of not only Caldwell but as well as the surrounding cities.”

During the festival, patrons were able to shop local vendors and businesses, enjoy kolaches, see different shows, and learn about the areas’ Czech culture.

Over 10,000 people attended the festival. Mott said she was happy with the turnout.

