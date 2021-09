CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Carthage Fire Department organized a 2-mile walk from the courthouse to the high school stadium in memory of those who died on 911.

More than 300 walkers participated, all wearing lanyards with the names of first responders who died on 911.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff (Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff)

