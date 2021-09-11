Texas Tech holds on to win 28-22 over SF Austin

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It was a back and forth battle, but Texas Tech ultimately held on to top Stephen F. Austin 28-22 in their home opener.

In the first quarter, quarterback Tyler Shough found his favorite target, Erik Ezukanma for a 75-yard touchdown to put Texas Tech on the board, 7-0.

SFA quickly answered back with a pick six to tie up the game at 7.

The Red Raiders offense wasn’t clicking the second quarter and they headed into halftime trailing, 13-7.

In the third quarter, Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks got the second half comeback rolling with a 67-yard rushing touchdown, the longest of his career, to put the Red Raiders back on top, 14-13.

Later in the third quarter, Brooks capped off a nine-play, 97-yard offensive drive with a 2-yard touchdown to extend Texas Tech’s lead, 21-13.

But SFA didn’t quit, taking advantage of Texas Tech’s fourth turnover and scoring to put them within two, 21-19.

In the fourth quarter, Ezukanma’s tackle-breaking 55-yard gain got Texas Tech in the red zone. That play was followed up by Xavier White’s 4-yard score to put Texas Tech up 28-19.

Texas Tech’s defense made several big stops down the stretch to get the win, and advance to 2-0 on the season.

Up next, the Red Raiders will host Florida International on Saturday, September 18th. Kickoff at Jones AT&T Stadium is slated for 6 p.m.

