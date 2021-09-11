East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

September 11 tribute car, truck, bike show hosts more than 200 vehicles in Tyler

There are more than 30 categories, over 100 trophies were awarded and the best of show is a...
There are more than 30 categories, over 100 trophies were awarded and the best of show is a seven foot tall trophy.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 200 cars, bikes, and trucks paraded down Old Jacksonville in Tyler and parked at the Millennium Plaza for a car show.

This is the third year of the 9/11 tribute patriot parade and car, bike, and truck show. Music played, and families got to enjoy time outside and see cars of all kinds in East Texas. Local business owners also had the chance to network.

There were more than 30 categories, and over 100 trophies were awarded. The best of show is a seven-foot-tall trophy.

At the end of the day, they say it’s all to honor those who died during 9/11.

“Today, what we’re really doing is we’re honoring our first responders. We’re taking this day of 9/11 and just saying, ‘Thank you’ to those first responders and people that put themselves in the line of fire, the line of duty to protect all of us,” said Lisa Pulliam, local speaker/author.

Their next event will be on December 4 at the Millenium Plaza in Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Gilmer man dies after pinned between truck, gate
(Source: WALB)
1-vehicle wreck on FM 49 kills Tatum man Thursday
Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
Source: Gray News Media
TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak shuts down Highway 80 in Longview

Latest News

Local business decides to create twin towers replica for 9/11 rememberance
Local business builds a twin tower replica in remembrance of the attacks of 9/11
Parents and kids gather around 9/11 outdoor memorial at Brook Hill School to read names of...
Brook Hill School hosts first 9/11 ceremony, read names of all the victims
Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff
Carthage residents commemorate 911 with Walk to Remember
WEBXTRA: Carthage Walk to Remember