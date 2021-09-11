September 11 tribute car, truck, bike show hosts more than 200 vehicles in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 200 cars, bikes, and trucks paraded down Old Jacksonville in Tyler and parked at the Millennium Plaza for a car show.

This is the third year of the 9/11 tribute patriot parade and car, bike, and truck show. Music played, and families got to enjoy time outside and see cars of all kinds in East Texas. Local business owners also had the chance to network.

There were more than 30 categories, and over 100 trophies were awarded. The best of show is a seven-foot-tall trophy.

At the end of the day, they say it’s all to honor those who died during 9/11.

“Today, what we’re really doing is we’re honoring our first responders. We’re taking this day of 9/11 and just saying, ‘Thank you’ to those first responders and people that put themselves in the line of fire, the line of duty to protect all of us,” said Lisa Pulliam, local speaker/author.

Their next event will be on December 4 at the Millenium Plaza in Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.