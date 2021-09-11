Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures for the evening hours will be in the 80s, before cooling down into the 60s for overnight lows. Rain returns to our forecast tomorrow and will stick around for the rest of the week. An area in the Gulf which has a 70% chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next two days, and 80% in the next five; will bring rain to the Gulf Coast through the week and helps to elevate our rain chances in East Texas this week. Deep East Texas will have the best chances, with as much as 4″ possible over the next week. Northern areas will be looking at anywhere from .25″ to 2″ over the next seven days. In addition to the rain, other changes we’ll see include lower highs and warmer mornings. Past this weekend, highs will be in the upper 80s and morning lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.