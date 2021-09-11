East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures for the evening hours will be in the 80s, before cooling down into the 60s for overnight lows. Rain returns to our forecast tomorrow and will stick around for the rest of the week. An area in the Gulf which has a 70% chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next two days, and 80% in the next five; will bring rain to the Gulf Coast through the week and helps to elevate our rain chances in East Texas this week. Deep East Texas will have the best chances, with as much as 4″ possible over the next week. Northern areas will be looking at anywhere from .25″ to 2″ over the next seven days. In addition to the rain, other changes we’ll see include lower highs and warmer mornings. Past this weekend, highs will be in the upper 80s and morning lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Gilmer man dies after pinned between truck, gate
Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
(Source: WALB)
1-vehicle wreck on FM 49 kills Tatum man Thursday
Shannon Brown, Marlena Jackson, Charlie Burns, and DeWayne Ward
Gregg County judge sets trial date for 4 accused in vote harvesting scheme

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-11-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-10-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips