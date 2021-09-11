East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! On such a somber day, we certainly are thankful for the quiet and pleasant day we received. We will see even more sunshine for MOST of Sunday as our highs warm back into the lower 90s across much of the area, but some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will begin to inch its way in, starting with some showers and thundershowers in extreme Deep East Texas Sunday evening. Scattered rain should increase in coverage throughout the first half of the next work week, with the most widespread showers and thundershowers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. While not as widespread as during the middle of next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will at least be possible during the afternoon on Thursday and Friday as well. As usual with tropical downpours, some very heavy rainfall will be possible at times and some locations in Deep East Texas could see anywhere from 2.00″-4.00″ inches of rain by the end of next Thursday so some localized flash flooding could be possible in low-lying, poor drainage areas. Please be aware of this and try to avoid roads that flood easily. Thanks to the scattered rain and extra cloud cover, expect temperatures to sit closely to seasonal averages in the upper 80s to lower 90s next week, although mornings will remain warm and muggy in the lower 70s. East Texas really needs some good soaking rains, here is hoping we ALL see at least some by next Friday.

