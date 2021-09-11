East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lovelady hands Iola its third straight loss to start the season 15-6

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs will have to wait another week to taste victory. Friday night they lost to Lovelady 15-6 at Bulldog Stadium.

Lovelady took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 4th quarter touchdown pass covering 28 yards from SaldeMurray to Skyler Pipkin.

Iola was able to answer on a 3-yard touchdown run by Coy Elliott, but that would be the Bulldogs’ only score of the game as they drop to 0-3 on the year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Local business decides to create twin towers replica for 9/11 rememberance
East Texas business builds twin towers replica in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

Latest News

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between points during the men's singles...
Novak Djokovic’s bid for year’s Grand Slam ends against Daniil Medvedev
Garrett Mayeaux, the 2021 champion with a time of 57:43, crossing the finish line with a course...
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose City Triathlon returns after pandemic hiatus
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M drops to #7 in latest AP Top 25
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, right, poses for photos with Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, after...
Qualifier to champion: Britain’s Raducanu, 18, wins US Open
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
Falling cat saved with American flag at Miami football game