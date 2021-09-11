East Texas Now Business Break
Crockett gets first win of the season with victory over Buffalo

The Bulldogs win big over the Bison, 59-42.
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT
It was a back and forth battle in the first half as both teams fought to keep the lead.

The Bison would capitalize off of Crockett’s first play of the game after a fumbled sweep attempt. Buffalo will convert that turnover into points with a 11 yard rushing touchdown from Aiden Savage. This puts Buffalo in the lead 7-0. Crockett answers quickly in their next possession with a rushing touchdown from Keshun Easterling, tying up the game at 7 a piece. The Bulldogs will take the lead late in the first quarter with another rushing touchdown from Easterling. Buffalo will tie the game up with a touchdown pass from Savage to Kannon Brantley, making it 14-14.

Buffalo will go on the road next week to take on the Teague Lions.

Crockett will try to pick up another victory as they host Garrison next Friday.

