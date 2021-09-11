Carthage residents commemorate 911 with Walk to Remember

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Here in East Texas, a silent walk was held to remember the victims of 9-11.

Hundreds turned out in Carthage to participate in the Walk to Remember.

Organized by the Carthage Fire Department, walkers took part in a solemn journey to honor those lost in the 9-11 attacks 20 years ago.

“2977 people altogether perished that day 20 years ago. So we’re here as a community to honor those people that lost their lives,” said Carthage Fire Marshal Randy Liedtke.

Firefighters, police, and citizens joined in a 2-mile walk from the courthouse to the high school stadium.

State Representative Chris Paddie was one of the walkers, and he reflected on the day that changed so many lives.

“Little did they know, or any of us know, that day would not be a normal day, and they would be doing those things for the last time. It’s such a chilling reminder of how precious each day is,” Paddie said.

“We can just show our remembrance to those that died that day, and the days since then,” Liedtke said.

Along the walk, traffic spontaneously stopped in respect.

Every walker was wearing a lanyard that contained the names of first responders who died in 9-11.

“We think it’s important to remember the lives that were lost that day. And we are Americans and we’re solidified in the loyalty to our country,” said walker Carol Cain.

Reaching the stadium, the lanyards were collected, and a bell was rung for each name.

Walkers then symbolically walked 412 bleacher steps to honor the 412 first responders who died.

“As a collective body representing a cause. And the cause is America, a united America. That’s what its about,” said walker Omowali Lumumba.

An estimated 400 people turned out for the walk.

Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff (Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.