Brook Hill School hosts first 9/11 ceremony, read names of all the victims

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time, Brook Hill School held a 9/11 ceremony to honor those we lost on the day 20 years ago. Students, faculty, and parents read every single name of the victims, 2,977 names.

At 8:46 a.m.. the first of four cannon blasts rang out at today’s ceremony. One for each time a plane crashed. Rod Fletcher, the Head of School at Brook Hill began by reading off names of those who died during the attacks in New York.

“It’s very emotional, obviously. I’m old enough to have lived through it and, of course, can remember where I was at that moment and that event really changed the trajectory of our world and our county,” he said. “Today, it’s important that we remember that event so we can keep pressing forward.”

Jan Hommel is the director of the American Freedom Museum which has been on the school’s campus since 2010. In October, they finished the outdoor teaching exhibit and memorial, which has the names of those who died on September 11, 2001, and the timeline of the day.

“To be able to let people hear those names because we realize that there are families today that have lost loved ones and it will affect them forever,” Hommel said. “That they’ll have them missing at their table and on holidays. So we just feel like it’s very important that that name be said out loud.”

Families gathered today outside to hear the names, cannon blasts, and remember the tragedy 20 years ago. Fire trucks and first responders were in attendance as well.

“It was such a devastating thing for our country,” Hommel said. “But hope, resilience, and unity came out of that as well and I think our nation came together and that was a moving part of what happened as well.”

Tribute lights will be lit up to represent the collapsed World Trade Center. The lights can be seen in the sky up to thirty miles away until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

