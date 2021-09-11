East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

American Freedom Museum holds ‘Tribute Lights’ ceremony

The American Freedom Museum at The Brook Hill School held an early 9/11 tribute ceremony on Friday evening.(KLTV)
By Justin Honore
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The American Freedom Museum at the Brook Hill School held an early 9/11 ceremony Friday night.

Several gathered outside as speakers read a timeline of events that took place the day of the attack in New York. That was then followed by a moment of silence and a prayer.

The main feature of the ceremony was the lighting of the symbolic “Tribute Lights” to represent the collapsed World Trade Center. The lights can be seen in the sky up to thirty miles away until 11 p.m. Friday night. Event organizers said they plan on doing a similar ceremony Saturday night as well.

