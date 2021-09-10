WebXtra: Airport security enhancement at East Texas Regional Airport

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with East Texas Regional Airport Manager Roy Miller about how airport security has changed since 9/11.

Miller said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) took on the responsibility for screening and Homeland Security was established. He explained that airport security began in the 1970s after an airplane hijacking occurred, but since then the technology has improved.

