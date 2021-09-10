East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Elysian Fields beats Winona 41-0

By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Elysian Fields came out hot against Winona in a Thursday night high school football game.  Landon Swanks led the Yellowjackets on their first drive, poised the QB mixed his first possession with a balanced attack of run and pass.

He scored twice, and the defense stifled the Wildcats, back-to-back interceptions by the offense dug a deeper hole for the host team.

One of those interceptions went for a score by Gage Parker, 35-yard return.  At the half Elysian Fields led 41-0, that would be the final.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography

Latest News

Timpson Bears win Red Zone Game Ball after dominating win over Waskom
Timpson Bears win Red Zone Game Ball after dominating win over Waskom
2020 Pinecone Bowl
Hemphill, West Sabine looking for year-long bragging rights in Friday’s Pinecone Bowl
Timpson Game Ball
Timpson Bears win Red Zone Game Ball after dominating win over Waskom
Terry Bussey (KTRE)
Timpson’s Terry Bussey passes and runs his way to the Red Zone Player Spotlight