WATCH: Elysian Fields beats Winona 41-0

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Elysian Fields came out hot against Winona in a Thursday night high school football game. Landon Swanks led the Yellowjackets on their first drive, poised the QB mixed his first possession with a balanced attack of run and pass.

He scored twice, and the defense stifled the Wildcats, back-to-back interceptions by the offense dug a deeper hole for the host team.

One of those interceptions went for a score by Gage Parker, 35-yard return. At the half Elysian Fields led 41-0, that would be the final.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.