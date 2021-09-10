Tyler’s Southside Furniture closed Friday to inspect, prepare new stock amid pandemic furniture shortage
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many aspects of normal life, including retailers’ ability to keep stock of furniture. However, as KLTV’s Erin Wides reports, Southside Furniture in Tyler is closed today so that it can prepare the replenished stock it has arriving to be ready for tomorrow.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.