Tyler’s Jack Elementary remembers namesake with Patriot Day ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students dressed in red, white and blue led the annual Patriot Day program at Jack Elementary.

The choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” then a moment of silence was observed to honor the heroes of 9/11, the military, and first responders.

A student then summarized the events of 9/11 that took the life of Dr. Bryan C. Jack and gave a brief biography of his life.

