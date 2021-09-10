Tyler Pounds Regional Airport final master plan public meeting held Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ideas and input were shared at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport’s final master plan public meeting Thursday evening. Airport officials and engineers wanted to talk with the public about the long-range development concepts for the airport over the next 20 years. It’s been an 18 month process so far and Steve Thompson, the airport director, said he was inspired.

“To have folks come out and voice their opinions is very critical to the success of this plan and ultimately, the alternative that we select going forward,” he said.

This master plan is all subject to change and action is based on demand. KSA engineers were there to present and talk to those in attendance about growing airline services, surface accessibility and promotion of community growth and economic development.

“The main point of discussion tonight revolved around the potential for having to close one runway down the road,” Thompson said. “What it boils down to is a funding issue. There may not be sufficient funding to support keeping three runways open for the rest of eternity based on our current and future demand or volume, our capacity.” Thompson said it’s not just about pavement use but looking at the entire airport and surrounding space as a system.

“A big part of this plan involves how do we build a system that supports that future development? And again, that development could be two, three years down the road,” Thompson said. “But we look for a horizon of up to twenty years and make sure that we have the infrastructure and the planning in place to provide all the logistical support, the infrastructure, and everything needed to develop new hangars, new business locations, and new opportunities for our aviation community.”

The airport and engineers encourage the public to continue voicing their opinions and be looking out for upcoming city council meetings to share those at.

To look over the plan or leave a public comment you can visit KSA’s Tyler plan website.

