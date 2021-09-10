East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler non-profit organization celebrates with award ceremony

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, PATH celebrated 36 years of serving the community.

PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson said it was an opportunity to celebrate the people who make PATH what it is today.

“We serve folks who live in poverty through a variety of services including rent assistance, utility assistance, prescription assistance. We have a food pantry, we help connect people to dentists, primary care doctors. We have a transitional housing program that graduates families into home ownership,” Wilson said.

At the luncheon, four board members received emeritus status.

“Through combined years of service, whether that’s through our founding or support over the years, volunteers, board service have created a legacy that has lasted 36 years in honor of Gertrude Windsor,” Wilson said.

In honor of Windsor, First Presbyterian Church was awarded the Gertrude Windsor Award. Windsor also attended First Presbyterian Church.

Reverend Dr. Stuart Baskin said receiving the award is an honor and shared their mission to serving the community.

“They’re our neighbors. And more than that, they’re our family. And we take care of those who God has put into our family,” Baskin said.

PATH shared that in response to the pandemic, the number of new families served by PATH doubled and $10 gift cards were distributed to 1,850 households assisting 6,129 individuals.

