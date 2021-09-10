East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak shuts down Highway 80 in Longview

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray news Media)
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A gas leak has shut down part of Highway 80 in Longview.

According to Longview police, workers hit a gas line in the area and it may take a while to fix as the portion of the line needs to be replaced.

Highway 80 from Pine Tree Rd. to W. Loop 281 is currently shutdown in both directions as crews work to stop the leak and replace the line. Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Roadwork for the week of Sept. 6
WEBXTRA: Crews working to repair power poles on Airline Road in Longview
WEBXTRA: Crews working to repair power poles on Airline Road in Longview
Longview man killed in Gregg County crash