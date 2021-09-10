TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak shuts down Highway 80 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A gas leak has shut down part of Highway 80 in Longview.

According to Longview police, workers hit a gas line in the area and it may take a while to fix as the portion of the line needs to be replaced.

Highway 80 from Pine Tree Rd. to W. Loop 281 is currently shutdown in both directions as crews work to stop the leak and replace the line. Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

