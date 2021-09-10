East Texas Now Business Break
Tomato and basil crostata by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crostata is simply a freeform pie that you can make easily with sheets of puff pastry dough. We’ll fill this one with seasoned ricotta, basil and tomatoes. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry dough (Pilsbury or Pepperidge Farms work well)

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes

2 tsp garlic, minced (about two cloves)

enough fresh basil leaves to cover the ricotta (about 6 large)

salt and pepper

red pepper flakes (optional)

olive oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper

Place a thawed (but still cold!) pastry sheet in the center of the parchment. Roll out with a pin or your hands to an oval or circle shape. No big deal how it looks, don’t panic.

Place the ricotta in a bowl, and then add salt and pepper to taste, red pepper flakes (I used about 1/2 teaspoon) and garlic. Stir well to combine.

Place the mixture in the center of the crust. top with the basil leaves, then the tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Fold the crust edges over all the way around the cheese, folding over as you progress around the crust.

Drizzle the whole thing with olive oil.

Bake for about 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

