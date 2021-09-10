TISD dedicates Moore Middle School gym to former principal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District honored a long-time coach and principal on Friday with the dedication of Moore MST Magnet School’s gymnasium to Al Harris.

Harris began his TISD career as a teacher and coach at Moore Middle School in 1970. He later went on to serve as its principal from 1980 until his retirement in 1997.

Family, former students and TISD superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford spoke highly of Harris and his career accomplishments during the ceremony.

“This very humbling and unexpected. I appreciate what everybody has done, and I especially appreciate my staff and assistant principals and everyone that helped to make this a good day,” Harris said.

Harris said one of his favorite days at Moore Middle School was the day that Former First Lady Barbara Bush visited the campus.

