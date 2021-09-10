East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Brotherhood Ride will make stop in Amarillo Saturday

Texas Brotherhood Ride Facebook page
Texas Brotherhood Ride participants head out on the first day of their ride across Louisiana in 2018. (Source: Texas Brotherhood Ride Facebook page)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cycling group dedicated to honoring first responders will make a stop in Amarillo Saturday.

Texas Brotherhood Ride is expected to arrive sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The journey began in Houston on September 5, and they will travel from Memphis to Amarillo on September 11.

PCSO will pick them up at the county line on 287 South. From there, the group will be escorted to the sheriff’s office for a meal.

Departure is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies will escort them north on 87 to the county line.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Local business decides to create twin towers replica for 9/11 rememberance
East Texas business builds twin towers replica in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy!
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting to...
SFA Board of Regents hold special meeting to address concerns with president
Garrett Mayeaux, the 2021 champion with a time of 57:43, crossing the finish line with a course...
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose City Triathlon returns after pandemic hiatus
Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl