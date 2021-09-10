East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge

Joshua Black
Joshua Black(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable has been arrested for the second time in less than a year.

Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black, 39, of Flint, was arrested in November 2020 on charges of official oppression and prostitution. He was arrested again on Thursday on a charge of prostitution. He has posted a $1,000 bond.

District Attorney Jacob Putman said the new charge is a continuation of the original investigation and involves a different victim than the first offense. The offense took place before the first arrest, Putman said.

According to a previous story, Black offered to provide supervised visitation services to a woman in exchange for sexual favors.

Putman said more charges against Black could be coming.

Black is scheduled for a trial on Monday. The state has filed a motion of continuance.

A call to Black’s office for comment went to voicemail.

Previous story: Smith County Pct. 2 constable arrested for official oppression, prostitution

