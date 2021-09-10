SFA Board calls special meeting Sunday to consider presidential position

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University will convene a videoconference Board Meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to the agenda, the board will be considering the employment or dismissal of the president and also the vice president for finance and administration.

Following a meeting Wednesday evening, the Faculty Senate expressed a position of no confidence in Dr. Scott Gordon’s leadership as SFA president.

