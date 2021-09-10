Pineywoods Community Academy issues mask mandate effective Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pineywoods Community Academy issued a mask requirement for all students, parents, and staff set to begin Monday, Sept. 13.

The letter to school families from the school’s director Dr. Ken Vaughn said “We recently surveyed parents and staff concerning a mask mandate. The results showed among both groups an almost 50-50 split on whether to mandate masks or not to mandate masks. There were very strong opinions on both sides.”

