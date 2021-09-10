East Texas Now Business Break
Pineywoods Community Academy issues mask mandate effective Monday

(Pineywoods Community Academy)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pineywoods Community Academy issued a mask requirement for all students, parents, and staff set to begin Monday, Sept. 13.

The letter to school families from the school’s director Dr. Ken Vaughn said “We recently surveyed parents and staff concerning a mask mandate. The results showed among both groups an almost 50-50 split on whether to mandate masks or not to mandate masks. There were very strong opinions on both sides.”

