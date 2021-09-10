Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very pleasant weather conditions through the weekend. Humidity values increase a bit this weekend, so it will feel a bit hotter during the afternoons, but mornings should remain fairly mild. Rain chances increase next week. A few possible on Monday over southern counties, then area wide during the period of Tuesday through Thursday...and mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. High Temperatures in the lower to middle 90s through Sunday, then near 90 Monday through Wednesday, then upper 80s on Thursday. We could stand for a little rain, so this is good news. Have a great day, East Texas.

