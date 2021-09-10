East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are very mild this morning in the 50s and 60s with calm winds.  Expect sunny skies again today with temperatures reaching the lower 90s this afternoon.  Humidity begins to increase this weekend with temperatures warming back into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  A few more clouds arrive late Sunday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower late Sunday in Deep East Texas.  Slight chances for rain continue into early next week and increase through midweek.  Another cold front will be on the way along with some tropical moisture that will hopefully bring a good, soaking rain to the area.

