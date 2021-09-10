‘Jacks head west to face Red Raiders

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks will have their hands full on Saturday when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech.

Both teams won week one matchups. SFA beat Tarleton 20-10 while Texas tech held on to a 38-21 win over the University of Houston. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two squads.

“Obviously going against a power 5, they will have a little more behind them,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “We will go out there and swing for the fence.”

SFA had a solid defensive performance last week with the team only allowing 70 rushing yards and forcing three interceptions.

”Through the week, everyday we work on stopping the run,” defensive end Amad Murray said. “That is priority number 1. You stop the run, you put the ball in the air and we limit explosives and we create takeaways. That is the game plan every week.”

The leadership on the ‘Jacks has plenty of big game experiences. Last season, the team played at SMU, UTEP, UTSA and Memphis. The team showed promise in each game and kept them close for at least the first half and beyond in the case of UTEP and UTSA.

”It helps being in those other games,” quarterback Trae Self said. “It is an opportunity to compete and go out there and show where we stand against those big teams. We take it one game at a time because we are not promised the next one.”

The game will be a homecoming for Carthel who has deep roots in West Texas. He grew up in Friona, about 100 miles from the Texas tech campus. The small town’s population could fit into AT&T Jones Stadium over 15 times.

“I have convinced myself that when I am up in that Jones Stadium and I see that 40,000 people in red that there are a bunch of people from Friona to support me,”

Kickoff for the game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday night and will be available on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.