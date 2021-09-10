East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

Gregg County Fair returns after a year hiatus

Gregg County Fair
Gregg County Fair((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Gregg County Fair is returning to Longview.

“It’s so uplifting to be able to have this thing and put it back where it needs to be, first time for 72 years going on that we ever had to cancel one,” said General Fair Manager Billy Clay.

Clay says they have done everything they can to make sure the fair is a safe environment for those coming out this year, following CDC guidelines and working to keep people safe and healthy. He says fairgoers can expect some new additions.

“Got several new rides over there, drop zone and a couple others right there, I guarantee it, you won’t be disappointed when you see it all going tonight,” he said.

Dale Jimison, of Jimison’s BBQ, said he is excited to be back.

“The last time we were here, we had a really great experience and so to miss it was like oh man, and we’re hoping that now that we’re back people will come out even more because of that little break,” he said.

Jimison said this is the second year they have been at the fair and the welcoming environment always gets them excited to be back.

“People really are friendly here and so it feels great to serve people, that’s the best way to put it I guess,” he said.

The 72nd annual Gregg County Fair begins Friday night at 6 p.m. The fair will run until September 18.

