Gregg County DA announces he won’t seek re-election

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson announced Friday that he would not seek a second term of office.

“After much thought and prayer I have decided I will not seek re-election as district attorney. However, I am making this announcement now to give potential candidates time to organize their campaigns,” Watson said.

Watson said that the challenges and pressures of the job, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, were factors in his reaching this decision.

“In my first year, we increased criminal prosecutions in Gregg County, exceeding the numbers of the previous administration. Then came the pandemic. COVID-19 protocols halted jury trials. The intervening months have been challenging, pressure-filled, and compromising,” Watson said. “The resulting stress has not been good for my health or my family’s health. And nothing in my life comes before my family – except God.”

Watson said he feels he’s “a cop at heart, not a politician.”

His term of office will end December 31, 2022.

