Gilmer man dies after pinned between truck, gate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man was killed when his truck pinned him against a gate on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Upshur County deputies and other emergency services personnel responded to a call on Machin Lane where an individual that appeared to be wedged between a vehicle and a gate.

Deputies arrived and found the body of Jerald Wayne Walton, 66, of Gilmer. Initial findings indicate that Walton had gotten trapped between his truck and a gate near Machin Rd.

Judge Anthony Betterton responded and ordered the body be taken to Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler for autopsy. This case will remain open pending the findings of the autopsy.

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

