East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gilmer man dies after pinned between truck, gate

Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man was killed when his truck pinned him against a gate on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Upshur County deputies and other emergency services personnel responded to a call on Machin Lane where an individual that appeared to be wedged between a vehicle and a gate.

Deputies arrived and found the body of Jerald Wayne Walton, 66, of Gilmer. Initial findings indicate that Walton had gotten trapped between his truck and a gate near Machin Rd.

Judge Anthony Betterton responded and ordered the body be taken to Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler for autopsy. This case will remain open pending the findings of the autopsy.

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-10-21 PART 4
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-10-21 PART 4
911 LASTING IMPACT ON AIRPORTS
911 LASTING IMPACT ON AIRPORTS
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-10-21 PART 2
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-10-21 PART 2
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-10-21 PART 3
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-10-21 PART 3
GREGG CO FAIR BEGINS
GREGG CO FAIR BEGINS