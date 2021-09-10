Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful day across the Lone Star State as temperatures ranged in the upper 80s to lower 90s areawide this afternoon. Skies will stay clear and dry this evening which is great news for our high school football games tonight. Temperatures should sit in the middle 80s by kick-off but will quickly cool into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by half-time. Tomorrow will start off mild in the middle 60s, but ample sunshine and the return of southeasterly winds will allow temperatures to trend a bit warmer in the afternoon, with highs ranging more in the lower to middle 90s. More sunshine for MOST of Sunday as our highs sit closer to the middle 90s across much of the area, but some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will begin to inch its way in, starting with some showers and thundershowers in extreme Deep East Texas Sunday evening. Scattered rain should increase in coverage throughout the first half of the next work week, with the most widespread showers and thundershowers on Tuesday and Wednesday. While not as widespread as during the middle of next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will at least be possible during the afternoon on Thursday and Friday as well. With the scattered rain and extra cloud cover, expect temperatures to thankfully sit right around seasonal averages in the upper 80s to lower 90s next week, although mornings will remain warm and muggy in the lower 70s. East Texas really needs some good soaking rains, here is hoping we ALL see at least some by next Friday.

