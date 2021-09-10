East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful day across the Lone Star State as temperatures ranged in the upper 80s to lower 90s areawide this afternoon. Skies will stay clear and dry this evening which is great news for our high school football games tonight. Temperatures should sit in the middle 80s by kick-off but will quickly cool into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by half-time. Tomorrow will start off mild in the middle 60s, but ample sunshine and the return of southeasterly winds will allow temperatures to trend a bit warmer in the afternoon, with highs ranging more in the lower to middle 90s. More sunshine for MOST of Sunday as our highs sit closer to the middle 90s across much of the area, but some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will begin to inch its way in, starting with some showers and thundershowers in extreme Deep East Texas Sunday evening. Scattered rain should increase in coverage throughout the first half of the next work week, with the most widespread showers and thundershowers on Tuesday and Wednesday. While not as widespread as during the middle of next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will at least be possible during the afternoon on Thursday and Friday as well. With the scattered rain and extra cloud cover, expect temperatures to thankfully sit right around seasonal averages in the upper 80s to lower 90s next week, although mornings will remain warm and muggy in the lower 70s. East Texas really needs some good soaking rains, here is hoping we ALL see at least some by next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-10-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-10-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-10-21
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and nice again today