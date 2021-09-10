Ex-Midland Co. jailer charged in Capitol riot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A former jailer with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

Cory Ray Brannan has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, all misdemeanors.

According to an arrest affidavit, search warrants served on AT&T revealed that Brannan’s number was used in the interior of the United States Capitol building on January 6 and showed that Brannan had contacted others who were also in the building.

Agents with the FBI then found photos that appeared to show Brannan outside of the Capitol ‘wearing a camouflage Trump 2020 hat, black hoodie, camouflage pants, and khaki vest with scissors and goggles. BRANNAN has three patches on his vest: an American flag “thin red line” patch, a III% patch and a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” patch.’

The affidavit states that the III% (Three Percenter) is part of a militia movement that asserts a constitutional right to armed confrontation with the U.S. Government, believing they are a spiritual successor to the U.S. revolutionists who fought against the British Crown during the American revolution.

Twice in August, an FBI agent met with Midland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Adam Hilliard, who oversees the jail where Brannan recently worked. Captain Hilliard viewed the photos and confirmed they showed Brannan.

Brannan is the third Midlander to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Eliel Rosa and Jenny Cudd were arrested back in January. Rosa has since pleaded guilty.

