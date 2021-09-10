East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Training offered virtually for 2nd year

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Virtual Conference will be held on the morning of Thursday, Oct 7. While this annual event has been held for years, the hosts are offering in on-line for the second time out of caution everyone’s health.

The seminar starts at 9 am with a presentation on small fruit production for the homeowner. Blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, fig and more will be covered. Stephen Janak, AgriLife Program Specialist for Sustainable fruit production, works out of Texas A&M in College Station and will bring his wealth of knowledge about the options for a small home orchard.

Later that morning at 10 am, state renowned Professor, Dr. Monte Nesbitt will discuss pecan production for the homeowner. Pecans can be found growing naturally throughout the state but can have unique challenges for the homeowner that expects a substantial, annual crop of pecans. Water, nutrients, and pest control for an optimal pecan crop will be covered.

The last session from 11 am till noon will be on tomato pest management for the homeowner. Dr. Juan Anciso, AgriLife Horticulturalist working in the Weslaco Research Station in the Texas valley will be covering organic and conventional methods to keep disease, insects, and mites away from this prized garden crop.

You can register for the event at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Veggies . Cost is $15. Once registered, participants will receive instructions a few days ahead of the conference on specifics of registering.

For more information, contact Dr. Joe Masabni, AgriLife Extension Small Acreage Vegetable Specialist at jmasabni@ag.tamu.edu

Cary Sims is the County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources for Angelina County. His email address is cw-sims@tamu.edu

