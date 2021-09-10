East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Andrews County, Texas fight against high-level nuclear waste with new law

Texas State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (middle left) stands with members of the Andrews county...
Texas State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (middle left) stands with members of the Andrews county Commissioner's Court after a law was passed banning the storage of high-level nuclear waste in Texas.(Office of Rep. Brooks Landgraf)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - For months, federal momentum was building to store high-level nuclear waste in Andrews County.

“This process can continue. And that is strictly out of our hands. It goes to the federal government,” Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon said in July when the county passed a resolution against the storage of high-level nuclear waste. That resolution didn’t carry a lot of weight, but a new state law just might.

“I think it’s very important to make sure their voices are prioritized, and their voices are heard in this process,” said Rep. Brooks Landgraf, who wrote the law.

That law has a two-pronged approach. First, it outright bans the storage of the waste in Texas. Second, it bans the issuance of construction permits for the building or operation of high-level nuclear waste facilities.

“This law is really designed more to address the importation of waste that comes in from other parts of the country as ordered by the Biden Administration,” Landgraf said.

The law doesn’t apply to nuclear reactors and storage facilities that are already in place.

Whether the law holds up remains to be seen. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is expected to approve Andrews County for storage next week, setting up a potential battle between Texas and the federal government.

“If the NRC wants to push this as a federal vs. state issue, I think that’s something we can expect, but I think the NRC and the Biden administration can expect a fightback,” Rep. Landgraf said.

Rep. Landgraf said he hopes it doesn’t come to that, citing similar instances where the federal government honored a state’s wishes to not be the site of nuclear facilities.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police...
Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl
Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Joshua Black
Smith County constable arrested 2nd time on prostitution charge
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Palestine library to move to old Carnegie Building
WEBXTRA: Palestine Library
KLTV's Sydney Shadrix speaks with New Yorker writer Evan Osnos about his new book, Wildland:...
New Yorker writer speaks to KLTV about America’s fractured political landscape
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD