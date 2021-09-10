East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1-vehicle wreck on FM 49 kills Tatum man Thursday

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tatum man was killed in a wreck on FM 49 Thursday evening.

According to DPS, on Sept. 9 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on FM 49, 7.2 miles west of Gilmer in Upshur County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling east on FM 49, DPS said. For an undetermined reason the driver of the Ford drove into the west bound lane of FM 49 then overcorrected back to the right causing the Ford to go into a side skid off the south side of the roadway. The Ford struck a tree causing the driver to be ejected. The Ford caught fire and burned up.

The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old John Grant V of Tatum, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #3, Judge Rhonda Welch. Grant was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melhart’s sentencing was a condition of her plea agreement.
Tyler employee who wrote over 100 checks to self pleads guilty
Calvin Anderson, left, and Kendall Johnson
Affidavit: Kilgore woman stabbed to death because of ex with ‘broken heart’
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Richard Ernest Leevey, 37, of White Oak was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to...
DPS: White Oak man claims he ‘inadvertently’ downloaded child pornography

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 21,925 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: City of Lufkin website
Lufkin High football game could be played without running water after main break
Source: Gray News Media
TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak shuts down Highway 80 in Longview
Tom Watson announced Friday that he would not seek a second term as Gregg County district...
Gregg County DA announces he won’t seek re-election