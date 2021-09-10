1-vehicle wreck on FM 49 kills Tatum man Thursday

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tatum man was killed in a wreck on FM 49 Thursday evening.

According to DPS, on Sept. 9 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on FM 49, 7.2 miles west of Gilmer in Upshur County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling east on FM 49, DPS said. For an undetermined reason the driver of the Ford drove into the west bound lane of FM 49 then overcorrected back to the right causing the Ford to go into a side skid off the south side of the roadway. The Ford struck a tree causing the driver to be ejected. The Ford caught fire and burned up.

The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old John Grant V of Tatum, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #3, Judge Rhonda Welch. Grant was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.

