Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm

By WJLA staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) – Five escaped zebras are on the loose in a suburb near Washington, D.C.

Officials said they escaped last week from a farm in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Five of 39 zebras escaped from the farm, which has a permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep them.

The zebras are not dangerous unless someone approaches them or tries to corner them, according to Rodney Taylor, the chief of the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division.

“They won’t attack you,” Taylor said. “Please do not try to corner them, try to catch them. Like I said earlier, they’re not used to being handled by humans, so they will kick. Zebras do bite. So please, if you happen to see them, just give us a call and let us know, but just stay away.”

Animal control officials said they’ve set up a feeding station and are earning the zebras’ confidence.

The plan is to eventually create a confined area near the feeding station where the zebras can be fenced in, tranquilized and taken back to the farm.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

